× Whoa! OKC Rattlesnake & Venom Museum adds 21-foot python to exhibit

OKLAHOMA CITY – The OKC Rattlesnake & Venom Museum has added a 21-foot python to its exhibit!

“Although Reticulated Python’s are not venomous, we thought this snake would be something our museum visitors would enjoy seeing,” said Carl Sandefer, museum curator.

The snake is 15 years old and weighs 260 pounds.

Sandefer says the snake was raised by a man who is now 78 years old and can no longer care for her.

“She had not been out of her cage in over a year,” Sandefer explained. “We will periodically be able to take her out for museum visitors to get an up close and personal view and get to touch her.”

The museum includes 65 exhibits, featuring all of the rattlesnakes native to Oklahoma, as well as other snakes. Other venomous reptiles, spiders, centipedes and scorpions from around the U.S., and the world, are also on display.

Museum officials say “Zeus” is suspected to be the largest King Cobra on display in the country.

The OKC Rattlesnake Museum is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m at 1501 S. Agnew in Oklahoma City’s Stockyards District. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated, officials say.