Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
KFOR Live Interactive Radar
Weather closings and delays

City official: At least 3 shot at North Carolina university

Posted 5:33 pm, April 30, 2019, by and

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – At least three people were shot Tuesday and one person was in custody after an incident on the campus of the the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, according to a city official.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are assisting university police in the case.

UNC Charlotte issued a campus lockdown on Tuesday after reports that shots had been fired.

Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.

School officials couldn’t be reached for immediate comment Tuesday evening.

The campus was to host a concert at the school’s football stadium.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.