× City official: At least 3 shot at North Carolina university

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – At least three people were shot Tuesday and one person was in custody after an incident on the campus of the the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, according to a city official.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are assisting university police in the case.

UNC Charlotte issued a campus lockdown on Tuesday after reports that shots had been fired.

Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.

School officials couldn’t be reached for immediate comment Tuesday evening.

The campus was to host a concert at the school’s football stadium.