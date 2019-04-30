× Comanche County officials issue Silver Alert for woman with several medical conditions

FLETCHER, Okla. – Authorities in Comanche County have issued a Silver Alert for a woman with several medical conditions.

Glenda Mays, 64, suffers from complications from a stroke, has bipolar, hallucinations, and is showing signs of dementia.

Mays was last seen Monday at 1 p.m. at 22194 NE Lake Rd. in Fletcher, Oklahoma.

She was last seen wearing a green and brown button-up top with jeans and black slip-on loafers.

Officials say Mays could be driving a green 1998 Nissan Frontier pickup with an unknown tag.

She also may be enroute to Battle Creek, Michigan.

If you see Mays or have any information on her whereabouts, call 911.