Crews working 20-inch water main break in NE OKC

Posted 5:43 pm, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:10PM, April 30, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Utilities Department is reporting a 20-inch water main has a break along NE 63rd St. between NE Kelley Ave. and I-35.

Crews are on scene to repair and determine the cause of the break. The estimated time of repair is at least 6-8 hours, but could continue overnight.

Residents and businesses in the area may experience no or low water pressure for the next several hours.

Residents are asked to contact the Utilities 24-hour Emergency Dispatch office at 297-3334 with any questions.

The City will continue to update residents throughout the evening through Facebook, Twitter and Next Door accounts.

