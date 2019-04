× ‘Days of Our Lives,”Rachael Ray’ to air Wednesday, Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY – Due to News 4’s severe weather coverage on Tuesday, two popular shows will be re-airing.

Tuesday’s episode of ‘Days of Our Lives’ will air at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday on KFOR.

The episode of ‘Rachael Ray’ is rescheduled to air in full at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

DVR users will need to record 2:30 a.m. Early Today, as well as 3:00 a.m., Early Today to get the full hour of both programs since the TV Guides will not be updated.