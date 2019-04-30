Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Edmond Police release new details surrounding deadly shooting of naked suspect

Posted 6:01 pm, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:34PM, April 30, 2019

EDMOND, Okla. - Edmond Police held a press conference on the events leading up to a 17-year-old suspect shot multiple times, then dying from his injuries at the hospital.

According to police, a woman near Lariat Circle called 911 saying two females ran up to her doorstep in a panic- one of them claiming she had been assaulted by her boyfriend.

A second call came in reporting a naked male running down the street and into people's yards.

When police arrived on the scene, the suspect entered a home on Gray Fox where police say a fight began between two officers and the suspect.

KFOR has confirmed the identity of the 17-year old as Isaiah Lewis, a high school senior.

One officer fired his taser several times then several rounds of gunfire.

“Our use of force training is initially hands on and then deploy a taser. And we know both of those happened and then firing the handgun is protocol if the first two are not successful,” said Jenny Wagnon with Edmond Police Department.

Police say a witness told them drugs were thrown over the fence .

Police tell News 4 they have spoken with the suspect's family and girlfriend.

Officers are set to meet with their legal representation today as the investigation begins into what happened inside the home.

