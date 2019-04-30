× FBI seeking information on Chickasha bank robber

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Agents with the FBI are searching for a man who robbed an Oklahoma bank on Tuesday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m., officials say the man walked into the Community Bank of Oklahoma and demanded money from bank employees. While robbing the bank, employees saw that the suspect had a silver or chrome handgun on his person.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid 50s, standing 5’8″ tall with salt-and-pepper colored facial stubble and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, a gray jean jacket with logos, tan work boots, blue jeans and a black bandanna.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

If you have any information on the crime, call the FBI at (405) 290-7770.