× Hometown sweetheart Darci Lynne adds full band to her Oklahoma City show

OKLAHOMA CITY – Our very own hometown sweetheart is in the spotlight once again.

Darci Lynne has gone from playing with her puppets in her bedroom to performing on a world stage.

Now, her music has gotten even bigger – quite literally.

Darci Lynne is coming back to Oklahoma to play her first show here in a year and a half.

You can expect her favorite friends, Katie and Oscar, to make an appearance, but for the first time, drums and guitars will also accompany the 14-year-old.

“It’s going to be the first time I’m going to have live band behind me and playing all of my songs for me, and I’m really excited about it because I’ve never had my own band,” Darci Lynne said.

Find out more about her Mother’s Day show in Oklahoma City and how she’s staying grounded with all of her early fame.

Watch “Hometown Spotlight” Tuesday night at 10 on News 4.