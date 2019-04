× ‘Jeopardy!’ to air Wednesday morning

OKLAHOMA CITY – Due to News 4’s severe weather coverage on Tuesday, ‘Jeopardy!’ will be re-airing.

Tuesday’s episode of ‘Jeopardy’ will air at 2 a.m. on Wednesday on KFOR.

DVR users will need to record 2 a.m. Early Today since the TV Guides will not be updated.