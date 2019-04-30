“Just broken and devastated,” Oklahoma community mourning loss of teens killed in separate crashes

PRYOR, Okla. – An Oklahoma community is mourning the loss of two teens who were killed in separate crashes over the weekend.

“You could see that several people were very, just broken and devastated,” said Kimberly Edwards, Pyror resident.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Joshua Curtis was the passenger of a vehicle that crashed near Pryor Saturday morning.

Curtis was taken to the hospital but later died at the hospital.

FOX 23 reports Bobby Best was killed in a bad accident at Elk City Motocross Track.

An employee says Best collided with another biker head-on. Best died from his injuries and both bikers were wearing their helmets, the employee says.

Best was set to graduate high school this year and Curtis was a student last year at Pryor High School.

“You can tell that the losses affected a lot of the people in this community,” said Edwards.

The principal at Pryor High School says school officials are discussing options on how to honor the teens.