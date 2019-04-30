Kyler Murray Makes Cover of Sports Illustrated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former OU quarterback Kyler Murray is on this week's cover of Sports Illustrated.

Murray is joined by former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen, who Arizona traded to Miami after picking Murray number one overall in the NFL Draft last week.

The headline reads: "Wild Cards," with the sub headlines saying "Why Kyler Murray is the man in Arizona. Why Josh Rosen is starting fresh in Miami."

Arizona traded Rosen to Miami after picking Murray number one, just one season after picking Rosen in the first round.

This is the second time Murray has been on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

He was on a College Football Preview issue last season.