Lawton police continue search for gunman in double shooting

LAWTON, Okla. – Lawton police are still searching for the gunman who killed one person and injured a second over the weekend.

On Saturday, at around 2:30 a.m., Lawton police were called to the 1800 block of SW Lee Blvd. for a shooting.

KSWO reports it started as a fight inside a bar before ending in the parking lot.

But police say that’s not how officers originally found out about the incident.

According to police, officers pulled a driver over early Saturday morning.

During that time, the officer reported hearing a woman’s voice from the driver’s cell phone.

The driver said they were on their way to pick up their sister from a party.

But that’s when at one point, officers heard the woman screaming and gunshots over the phone.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot.

According to KSWO, one victim was killed and the other victim was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital where they were stable.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not released the victim’s name or a suspect description.