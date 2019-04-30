Lightning strike possibly caused fire at NW Oklahoma City home, officials say

Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Posted 10:34 am, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:35AM, April 30, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters say a lightning strike may to be blame for a fire at a northwest Oklahoma City home.

Crews responded to the area near NW 42nd and Walker just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Two adults were out of the home when crews arrived, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department. They were evaluated for possible smoke inhalation but will not be taken to the hospital.

Fire officials say a cat is missing.

A lightning strike “may have caused this fire,” the OKCFD says.

Damage estimates are unknown at this time.

