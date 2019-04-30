Man arrested after meth, firearms seized during search warrant in Haskell County

HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. – A man was arrested after a sheriff’s office found a large amount of drugs and several firearms while conducting a search warrant.

According to the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, officials executed a search warrant at a residence on Tuckers Knob Road in rural Haskell County.

During the search, authorities seized a large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana, along with several firearms.

A man was arrested in connection to the incident – Jimmie R. Stephens.

He was booked into the Haskell County Criminal Justice enter on multiple drug and firearms charges.