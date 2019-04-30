Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Man arrested after meth, firearms seized during search warrant in Haskell County

Posted 11:05 am, April 30, 2019, by

HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. – A man was arrested after a sheriff’s office found a large amount of drugs and several firearms while conducting a search warrant.

According to the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, officials executed a search warrant at a residence on Tuckers Knob Road in rural Haskell County.

During the search, authorities seized a large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana, along with several firearms.

A man was arrested in connection to the incident – Jimmie R. Stephens.


He was booked into the Haskell County Criminal Justice enter on multiple drug and firearms charges.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.