Metro man arrested after allegedly assaulting police officers

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro man has been arrested after allegedly resisting arrest, becoming aggressive with officers, grabbing an officer’s gun and then attempting to kick out a window of a police car. It happened on Sunday outside an apartment complex near NE 36th and Prospect.

“These were gang officers, a two-man unit. They were stopping a vehicle in the middle of an apartment complex,” said MSgt. Gary Knight.

That’s when police said two people, a man and a woman, got out of the car and ran from the officers.

“The male, they were able to catch up to him. Once they caught up to him, he was wanting to fight with them,” Knight said.

The situation escalated quickly when the suspect began resisting arrest and became aggressive.

“The suspect reached and grabbed a hold of the officer’s gun while it was in his holster, began trying to remove it. They forcefully removed his hand from the gun, only to be put back on the gun,” Knight said.

The officer used several “fist hammer strikes,” according to a police report, on the suspect, 43-year-old Muhajir Sango, trying to get him under control. Even after they got him detained, he was still determined to put up a fight.

“Once they finally had him in custody, they took him to the police car and he began trying to kick out the windows of the police car,” Knight said.

Officers were then forced to use pepper spray on Sango, finally putting an end to the violent situation once and for all.

Sango was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on charges of resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer.

Police were able to locate the second suspect, as well. She was arrested on several outstanding juvenile warrants.