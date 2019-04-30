Oklahoma school districts canceling all evening, after school activities due to severe weather

MOORE, Okla. – Two metro school districts are canceling evening and after school activities due to severe weather.

Moore Public Schools issued the statement on Facebook on Tuesday saying:

Parents and Guardians,

Good afternoon. We have been in constant communication with the National Weather Service regarding severe weather threats and have received multiple forecasts and reports. Based on the information provided, all evening activities and elementary aftercare programs have been cancelled. At this time, students may be picked up from their school sites and will receive an excused absence. The safety of our students, staff and patrons is our priority.