Oklahoma school districts canceling all evening, after school activities due to severe weather

MOORE, Okla. – Two metro school districts are canceling evening and after school activities due to severe weather.
Moore Public Schools issued the statement on Facebook on Tuesday saying:
Parents and Guardians,
Good afternoon. We have been in constant communication with the National Weather Service regarding severe weather threats and have received multiple forecasts and reports. Based on the information provided, all evening activities and elementary aftercare programs have been cancelled. At this time, students may be picked up from their school sites and will receive an excused absence. The safety of our students, staff and patrons is our priority.
Afternoon transportation routes will run as normal unless changes need to be made due to severe weather.
Sincerely,
MPS Administration
Oklahoma City Public Schools announced they are also canceling evening and after school activities on Tuesday.
All afterschool & evening activities have been cancelled for Tuesday, April 30th because of the potential for severe weather. District officials will keep you updated as needed through social media, phone and text messages and on www.OKCPS.org. #okwx
Shawnee Public Schools are all after school activities have been dismissed for Tuesday.