Mother charged in connection to 5-year-old son’s death likely fled to Mexico, police say

TULSA, Okla. – A mother charged in connection to her 5-year-old son’s death likely fled the country, officials say.

According to police, the boy, Caiden Reyes-Ortiz, and his mom, Evelyn Ortiz-Luevano, were riding a Lime electric scooter in front of the Gathering Place around 8:30 p.m. on April 23.

Police say the two were hit while riding the scooter southbound in the outside northbound lanes of the road.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died. Tulsa police say the mother’s injuries did not appear to require hospitalization.

Toby Sun, Co-founder and CEO of Lime released the following statement after the incident.

“As a father of a young boy myself, words cannot describe how saddened I am by this tragedy. Nothing is more sacred than our children and to the family of the victim, my heartfelt sympathies go out to you. I am so deeply sorry for your loss. Our national and Tulsa Lime teams are at the disposal of Tulsa law enforcement as they work to find those responsible for this cowardly act and will assist in their investigation in any way we can.”

Officials say they found the suspect’s vehicle at an apartment complex and that it was missing the front bumper, the front grill and other parts, all of which were later found near the scene.

Police say their person of interest, Renier S. Davison, turned himself in the next day and was booked into jail for leaving the scene of an injury accident, causing an accident without a driver’s license and driving while under suspension.

FOX 23 reports that according to court documents, Ortiz-Luevano “crossed both lanes and recklessly rode the scooter into oncoming traffic, and in an attempt to veer out of the path of the vehicle, caused her son to fall from the scooter and then to be hit by that vehicle, causing his death.”

Court documents continue on to say that a witness saw two electric scooters zigzagging across lanes of traffic while vehicles honked their horns. Documents say the person on the second scooter was a friend of the mother’s.

Charges were filed again Ortiz-Luevano, including one count of child neglect and one count of negligent homicide – motor vehicle.

Police announced on Monday it is believed that Ortiz-Luevano fled the county for Mexico after learning about the charges against her.

According to the Tulsa World, tips placed Ortiz-Luevano somewhere in Mexico and it is unknown if she is a Mexican national.