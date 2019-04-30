× Officers investigate shooting in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – First responders are on the scene of a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City Tuesday evening.

Officials were called to the 900 block of NW 100th just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered two male victims with gunshot wounds. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Officers say there were possibly two suspect vehicles, though no descriptions have been released at this time.

Warning: This video could be upsetting to some viewers.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.