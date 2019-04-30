Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Police: Alleged cell phone thief put Oklahoma City clerk in choke hold

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly stole two cell phones and attacked a clerk.

On Monday, investigators were called to a cell phone store near S.W. 29th and Agnew following a robbery.

Officials say a man walked into the store and asked to look at a cell phone. When the clerk handed him the phone, he took off for the exit.

However, he had no idea the clerk had automatically locked the doors.

At that point, he came back as she was trying to call 911. Investigators say he came around the counter and put the clerk in a choke hold before stealing her phone as well.

The suspect took off in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

