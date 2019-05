Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- April and May can be devastating months for Oklahomans as often severe weather causes damage and even claims lives.

20-years ago Mother Nature's fury was on full display.

An F5 tornado raged across Oklahoma, claiming 50 lives on May 3, 1999.

It was a tornado outbreak that left so much destruction in its path.

Watch the video to see how the KFOR storm trackers covered it all on the dark May day.