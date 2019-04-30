Tulsa police searching for man accused of stealing woman’s vehicle while she’s vacuuming at car wash 

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are looking for a man accused of stealing a woman’s car while she was cleaning it at a car wash last month.

Police say on March 24 around 7:15 a.m., a woman was cleaning the passenger side of her car at the Freedom Express Car Wash when a man walked up, jumped in the driver’s seat and took off. The woman was still inside the passenger door.

According to police, the woman did fall, but did not sustain any major injuries.

“We have 16 cameras here, I mean, we saw every view, everything about the person, I mean, it’s just tragic, very tragic,” said Bobby Sampson, an employee at the car wash.

FOX 23 reports three weeks ago, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested a woman, Jennifer Atwell, for driving the stolen car.

“We don’t have any information as to where she got the vehicle from, who gave it to her, she wan’t very forthcoming,” said Jeanne Pierce with Tulsa police.

Staff at the car wash say they’ve seen the man before, but this is the first time something like this has happened.

Police say if you are cleaning out your vehicle, be sure to lock your doors and don’t keep the vehicle running.