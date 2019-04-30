Watch: Drone captures tornado rolling through fields near Sulphur

SULPHUR, Okla. – Residents in several communities across the state were forced to take cover as severe storms hit the state.

On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings for counties across the state as severe storms continued to build.

In Sulphur, a tornado formed and moved through open fields in the area.

Fortunately, no major damage was reported with the tornado.

In Cushing, strong winds did cause a bit of roof damage to a business in that community.