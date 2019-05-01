× 20-inch water main break in NE Oklahoma City causes school closure

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 20-inch water main break in northeast Oklahoma City has caused one metro school to close Wednesday.

According to the City of Oklahoma City, the water main break is along NE 63rd St. between NE Kelley Ave. and I-35.

City officials were on scene early Tuesday evening and said the repair could take up to 8 hours, and even into overnight.

Residents and businesses in the area may experience no or low eater pressure.

Classes and activities for Millwood Public Schools are canceled Wednesday due to the incident.

Residents are asked to contact the Utilities 24-hour Emergency Dispatch office at 297-3334 with any questions.