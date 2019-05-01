Body camera video shows moment man tried to grab police officer’s gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Newly-released body camera video is showing us the moments that two police officers struggled with a man who resisted arrest and tried to grab one of the officer’s guns.

"It's a frightening experience when it happens. It was certainly a dangerous experience," said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Now, the body camera video is showing us just how dangerous it was when 43-year-old Mahjir Sango ran from the two officers with OKCPD’s gang unit during a traffic stop near NE 36th and Prospect.

"Come here. Hey, come here!" one officer yelled at the suspect. "He's grabbing, he's grabbing for it,” one of the officers said to the other, once they caught up to Sango, referencing his gun. “Hands! Hands! Give me your hands! Give me your hands! I'll break your f****** arm!"

During the lengthy struggle, you see Sango grab one of the officer’s guns several times.

"You got the other hand? Other hand?" one officer asked the other. "Okay, now, I got his neck. Don't make any moves. You understand me? Do you understand me?!"

Sango refused to answer the question. He continued to fight with the officers until they finally got him detained.

“Got him. Got him,” one officer said. “God d*****. He grabbed your gun twice."

Things escalated even further from there.

According to a police report, Sango attempted to kick out one of the police car’s windows several times. The officer pepper sprayed him, and he was eventually booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on drug and assault on an officer charges.

"Thankfully, they got him into custody and got him handcuffed before anybody could be seriously injured,” Knight said.