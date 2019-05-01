Bokchito residents pick up the pieces after Tuesday night’s deadly tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOKCHITO, Okla. - "It's a rough deal," said Bokchito resident Mike Varner.

Varner is reacting to the aftermath of a tornado that sent three of his family members to the hospital.

"It was bad. They're older, you know they`re elderly people, so you know you never know, you never know what was gonna happen," said Varner's sister Tanesha Robinson.

Mike Varner lives in Bokchito, his sister lives a few miles down the road.

Tuesday night, Varner says a tornado destroyed two trailer homes where their aunts and uncles lived.

"I still have my loved ones my aunt and uncle ... they're both in pretty bad shape," he said.

"He actually told his son that he remembers being spun and all he could think about was landing on a tree," said Robinson.

Varner lives in a house on the same property as those trailer homes, and says his family took cover in the bathtub.

"They were in the tub, and I didn't have time to get in the tub, so you just hope and pray," Varner said.

Bryan County E.M.S. told News 4 one woman died, and at least ten others were in the hospital because of the tornado.

"One of the uncles had a broken neck, one of the aunts had a broken neck, another aunt had a broken femur in her leg," said Robinson.

This family, just thankful it didn't end worse for them.

"The good Lord was with us. That's basically all you can say. I mean, it wasn't our turn," Varner said.

The Rock Creek High School basketball team was out at the site helping clean up.

Their coach says they will be back out again on Thursday.