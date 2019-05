SAN FRANCISCO – California Highway Patrol officers have rescued a baby sea lion Wednesday from the middle of a busy highway.

Troopers said they didn’t believe the call at first; they’re used to rescuing stray dogs and cats from the busy freeway.

Despite this, troopers said the sea lion hopped right into the back of the patrol car, probably eager to be rescued.

Veterinarians said they think the sea lion is about 1 year old and likely got lost on its way back from a creek.