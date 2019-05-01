× Car chase ends in fire in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a suspect leads them on a pursuit through northwest Oklahoma City.

Officer say the chase ended with the suspect vehicle catching fire near Portland and NW 178th, likely because of the deployed stop sticks.

Authorities have not release any suspect information, but they say the suspect is in custody.

Investigators say the suspect did throw objects out of the window during the pursuit and officials are working to determine what was thrown.