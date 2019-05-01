× Check out a library book, get free admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo is a great place to keep the kids entertained this summer, and a popular program can help you get there for free.

The “Read for Adventure” program allows families to head to their local public library to check out the children’s book, ‘Our Day at the Zoo.’ When you return the book to the library, you will receive a voucher for free admission for up to four guests to the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.

In March of 2019 alone, more than 7,000 guests came to the zoo as part of the program.

“We know that literacy is fundamental to understanding the world around us and that understanding is the critical first step toward creating positive change for the future,” said Dwight Lawson, executive director of the Oklahoma City Zoo. “As a conservation organization, the OKC Zoo is dedicated to preserving wildlife and wild places for current and future generations.”

‘Our Day at the Zoo’ was written by Kristin Williamson and illustrated by Rick George, both Metro Library staff members. Story concepts stemmed from a field trip to the OKC Zoo by Positive Tomorrows, a school for students experiencing homelessness. The children toured the Zoo and talked about the animals they saw and what they were doing.

“Read for Adventure” begins today, May 1, 2019, and continues through March 31, 2020. Zoo ticket vouchers are valid through March 31, 2020.