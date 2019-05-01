× City leaders seeking budget increase from city council

OKLAHOMA CITY – City leaders say they are hoping to add 65 new positions next fiscal year, according to a new budget proposal.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council was given the city manager’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2020, which begins July 1.

In all, city leaders are asking for $1.55 billion.

The General Fund budget, which pays for most day-to-day services, is proposed at $482 million. That’s a 4.4 percent increase from the current budget.

The proposed budget includes an increase of 65 authorized city staff positions.

“It’s going to be an exciting year in several ways,” said City Manager Craig Freeman. “The City will continue to deliver on the commitments to our residents to improve transportation options and the quality of our roads, enhance public safety, and put bold new projects like MAPS 3’s Scissortail Park, the new MAPS 3 Convention Center and the American Indian Cultural Center and Museum into operation. We have strong momentum in Oklahoma City and we want to continue that into the future.”

Two more budget review sessions will be held during the May 14 and May 28 City Council meetings.