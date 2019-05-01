Deputy Chief Becker named interim Oklahoma City Police Chief

OKLAHOMA CITY – City Manager Craig Freeman has named Jeff Becker as Oklahoma City’s interim Police Chief effective May 2.

Police Chief Bill Citty ’s official retirement date is Thursday. Citty announced his retirement in January.

Becker is a Deputy Chief and began his career with the Police Department in 1988.

He has worked at the former City jail, the Oklahoma County jail, the Crime Scene Unit, the Office of Media Relations, Offender Registration, Training and Recruiting and the Operations and Administration Bureaus. In addition, he’s worked in units investigating sex crimes, domestic violence and crimes against children. He currently oversees the Investigations Bureau.

The City Manager is in the process of hiring a permanent Police Chief.