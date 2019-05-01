× EB I-44 narrowed to one lane at Penn due to collision involving overturned semi

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are working to clear part of a busy interstate in northwest Oklahoma City after a semi overturned.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, eastbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane – the inside lane – between May and SH-3/NW Expressway due to a collision at Pennsylvania Ave.

Officials say a semi crashed and flipped. Two cars stopped to check on the driver and that’s when a trash truck turned the corner, hitting the barrier wall and one car while trying to avoid them.

It is unknown if anyone is injured.

ODOT officials say the lanes will likely remain closed into morning rush-hour.

Drivers should expect delays and use caution or seek an alternate route.