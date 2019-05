WAURIKA LAKE, Okla. – Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash near Waurika Lake.

According to Sheppard Air Force Base, the T-6 Texan II crashed shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A T-6 Texan II from Sheppard AFB crashed today shortly before 2 p.m. near Lake Waurika, Okla. Emergency crews are en route to the scene. Initial indications are that the pilot and co-pilot ejected safely. An investigation is underway. More info will be released as it is available — Sheppard AFB (@SheppardAFB) May 1, 2019

The pilot and copilot of the plane reportedly ejected safely, and an investigation is underway.

No other details have been released at this time.

34.281189 -98.073800