Family demands answers in Edmond teen’s death

OKLAHOMA CITY - The family of the teen who was shot and killed by police spoke moments before Edmond police released the names of the officers in the shooting Wednesday afternoon.

“The only victim here in this situation is my son,” Vicki Lewis said.

A tearful mother surrounded by family as she says her son’s death was unjust.

“They don't get to assassinate my sons character,” Lewis said.

17-year-old Isaiah Lewis was shot and killed by police after entering a nearby home.

A 911 call recalls the moments leading up to his girlfriend running to neighbor claiming her boyfriend was becoming violent.

Witnesses told police he was jumping over fences and running down the street naked.

Then, he broke into a nearby home and began wanting to fight.

The two officers inside the home were 56-year-old Sgt. Milo Box and 24-year-old Officer Denton Scherman.

Box suffered a head injury.

Police say Scherman has only been on duty for 7 months.

"We do know the taser was deployed first, “ Jenny Wagnon from the Edmond Police Department said.

Police say the original tactic of force didn’t work leading to multiple rounds of gunfire being shot by police.

Neither were wearing a body camera.

Newly released dash cam video shows police arriving for back up.

Lewis mother disagrees with this life-altering decision.

The Edmond family tells News 4 Lewis did not have a mental health history.

“I think it’s strange for those things to come out about his character and muddy up his personality and who is he and was,” Isaiah’s Uncle Paul Tramble said.

“We have seen way to many incidents where people where not in the right state of mind and were not provided care,” T. Sheri Dickerson from Black Lives Matter said. “They are slain and murdered by law enforcement officers.”

Edmond police tell News 4 the investigation is ongoing.

It’s a process Lewis said she has yet to be a part of.

“He was not armed,” Lewis said. “He didn't deserve to die the way that he did. He didn't deserve to die period."

Organizers with Black Lives Matter are hosting a rally this Friday afternoon in honor of Isaiah Lewis.