Give blood, get a chance to win a dream summer vacation

OKLAHOMA CITY – Summer is just around the corner, so you may already be dreaming about a vacation.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is partnering with FundraisingTrips.org to host several blood drives on Saturday, May 4 to help patients in local hospitals.

Donors will be entered for a chance to win either a seven-night Caribbean cruise for two adults or a 3-day, 2-night Disney Resort hotel package for two adults and one child, including three two-day passes to Disney World Parks.

Blood Drive Locations

Medicine Park Aquarium and Nature Center, 11a – 4p

Garden Walk of Broken Bow, 10a – 3p

Webstaurant Store at Durant Sports Complex, 12p – 6:45p

Enid Oakwood Mall, 10a – 4p

Cushing City Hall, 9a – 3p

Altus Elite Nutrition, 9a – 12:30p

Wichita Falls Sikes Senter Mall, 1p – 6p

Lawton McArthur Middle School, 10:30a – 2:30p

Norman Sooner Mall, 11a – 3 p

El Reno Burger Days, 10a – 3:30p

Shawnee Mall, 9a – 2p

OKC Outlets,11a – 4p

Washington Park Mall, Bartlesville, 10a – 4p

Tulsa Dream Vacation Giveaway,Riverspirit Casino,10a – 5p

Donor Centers

Ada Donor Center. 1930 Stonecipher Blvd, 8a – 2p

Ardmore Donor Center, 1420 Veterans Blvd, 8a – 2p

Edmond Donor Center, 3409 S. Broadway, 7:30a – 2p

Enid Donor Center, 301 E. Cherokee, 8a – 2p

Fort Smith Donor Center, 5300 S. U St.,9a – 2p

Lawton Donor Center, 211 SW A Ave, 8a – 2p

Norman Donor Center, 1004 24th Ave NW, 7:30a – 2p

OKC Main, 901 N. Lincoln, 7:30a – 2p

OKC North, 5105 N Portland, 7:30a – 2p

Tulsa Donor Center, 4601 E. 81st, 8a – 3p.

Each blood donor will also receive a t-shirt and the choice of voucher for free entry to Science Museum Oklahoma or Safari Joe’s H2O Water & Adventure Park.

Donors can opt to forgo their t-shirts, directing Oklahoma Blood Institute to contribute to Global Blood Fund.

Appointments for the blood drive aren’t required, but can be made by calling 877-340-8777 or visiting the OBI’s website.