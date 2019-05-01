Give blood, get a chance to win a dream summer vacation

OKLAHOMA CITY – Summer is just around the corner, so you may already be dreaming about a vacation.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is partnering with FundraisingTrips.org to host several blood drives on Saturday, May 4 to help patients in local hospitals.
Donors will be entered for a chance to win either a seven-night Caribbean cruise for two adults or a 3-day, 2-night Disney Resort hotel package for two adults and one child, including three two-day passes to Disney World Parks.
Blood Drive Locations
- Medicine Park Aquarium and Nature Center, 11a – 4p
- Garden Walk of Broken Bow, 10a – 3p
- Webstaurant Store at Durant Sports Complex, 12p – 6:45p
- Enid Oakwood Mall, 10a – 4p
- Cushing City Hall, 9a – 3p
- Altus Elite Nutrition, 9a – 12:30p
- Wichita Falls Sikes Senter Mall, 1p – 6p
- Lawton McArthur Middle School, 10:30a – 2:30p
- Norman Sooner Mall, 11a – 3 p
- El Reno Burger Days, 10a – 3:30p
- Shawnee Mall, 9a – 2p
- OKC Outlets,11a – 4p
- Washington Park Mall, Bartlesville, 10a – 4p
- Tulsa Dream Vacation Giveaway,Riverspirit Casino,10a – 5p
Donor Centers
- Ada Donor Center. 1930 Stonecipher Blvd, 8a – 2p
- Ardmore Donor Center, 1420 Veterans Blvd, 8a – 2p
- Edmond Donor Center, 3409 S. Broadway, 7:30a – 2p
- Enid Donor Center, 301 E. Cherokee, 8a – 2p
- Fort Smith Donor Center, 5300 S. U St.,9a – 2p
- Lawton Donor Center, 211 SW A Ave, 8a – 2p
- Norman Donor Center, 1004 24th Ave NW, 7:30a – 2p
- OKC Main, 901 N. Lincoln, 7:30a – 2p
- OKC North, 5105 N Portland, 7:30a – 2p
- Tulsa Donor Center, 4601 E. 81st, 8a – 3p.
Each blood donor will also receive a t-shirt and the choice of voucher for free entry to Science Museum Oklahoma or Safari Joe’s H2O Water & Adventure Park.
Donors can opt to forgo their t-shirts, directing Oklahoma Blood Institute to contribute to Global Blood Fund.
Appointments for the blood drive aren’t required, but can be made by calling 877-340-8777 or visiting the OBI’s website.