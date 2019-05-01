× Governor Stitt declares State of Emergency in 52 counties due to severe storms and flooding

OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Kevin Stitt has declared a state of emergency for 52 counties due to severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding that began Tuesday.

The counties included in the governor’s declaration are: Adair, Atoka, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garvin, Grady, Haskell, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Latimer, Le Flore, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, Mayes, McClain, McCurtain, McIntosh, Murray, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Rogers, Seminole, Sequoyah, Stephens, Tillman, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Washington.

Damage has been reported to homes, businesses, outbuildings, trees and power poles. Nearly six inches of rain has been measured in some areas of northeast and southeast Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management is asking residents impacted by the April 30 storms to report damages to their property at damage.ok.gov.

Reporting damage helps local and state emergency managers better coordinate response and recovery efforts. Residents can report damage to homes, businesses or agriculture through the online survey.