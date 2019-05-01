Lt. Governor announces winners of social media photo contest

OKLAHOMA CITY – After photographers across the state submitted thousands of photos for the OKTravelTakeover Social Media Photo Contest, several winners have been chosen.

On Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell announced that 24 winners have been selected.

“I am excited to announce the winners of the #OKTravelTakeover photo contest and to highlight these beautiful photographs,” said Lt. Governor Pinnell. “We received submissions from all across Oklahoma, and these photos tell the story of our amazingly diverse state.”

In all, the contest received over 25,000 submissions that showcased the beauty of Oklahoma.

The winning photographs will be on temporary display at the Oklahoma State Capitol before being moved to the Lt. Governor’s office.

“I would like to congratulate our winners and thank the countless individuals who participated in this contest,” continued Pinnell. “I am always on the lookout for ways to highlight our state, I’m pleased that so many Oklahomans joined in with their photographs.”