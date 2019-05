× Man in custody after leading police on chase in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say a man is in custody following a chase in northwest Oklahoma City.

Just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police attempted to stop a vehicle near MacArthur Blvd. and Hefner.

The driver refused to stop and led officers on a short chase.

The alleged suspect crashed into a car nearby, and was taken into custody near Britton Rd. and MacArthur Blvd.