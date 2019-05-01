Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Man receives 40-year sentence for wounding Oklahoma officer

Posted 7:13 am, May 1, 2019

TULSA, Okla. – A 35-year-old man convicted of wounding a Tulsa police officer in a shooting last year has been sentenced to 40 years in a federal prison.

John Terry Chatman Jr. was sentenced Tuesday in connection with a July 3, 2018, shooting in which Tulsa Police Sgt. Mike Parsons was wounded in the parking lot of a convenience store.

Parsons was wounded after officers asked Chatman for identification after they spotted him driving a mini-van with a license plate that was registered to a different vehicle. Prosecutors say Chatman refused to exit his vehicle and shot Parsons with a handgun before other officers returned fire.

A federal jury convicted Chatman of three counts, including being a felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice by attempting to kill a witness.

