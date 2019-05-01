× New veterans center aims to help homeless population

OKLAHOMA CITY – A facility that promises to make life better for thousands of Oklahoma veterans at risk of homelessness is now open.

A new Veterans Resource Center is now located along N.E. 14th St., where the Ronald McDonald House used to be.

“Together, these programs assist in eliminating veteran homelessness in the local community while providing a variety of resources and services for those at risk of becoming homeless,” said Wade Vlosich, director, Oklahoma City VA Health Care System. “I am proud to see the doors open on a facility offering such a magnitude of services to Oklahoma veterans.”

It’s the first of its kind facility with staff specializing in mental health, rehabilitation and recovery, job skills assistance, primary care and suicide prevention.

Veterans who seek services here will also have access to a food pantry, hot showers and laundry services.

Veterans Resource Center is located at 1301 N.E. 14th St. in Oklahoma City.