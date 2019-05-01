Norman North student hit by car while walking to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - A Norman North High School student is in critical condition after being hit by a car while on his way to school Wednesday morning.

“It was hard to watch, especially being a mom,” said Caylee Woods, who lives nearby and heard the accident.

The 15-year-old student ran out into the roadway at Rock Creek Road when he was struck. He didn’t use a crosswalk.

“It would appear that this juvenile was attempting to quickly get across the roadway and probably just did not have enough time to get across before those vehicles that were driving by nearby,” said Sarah Jensen, Noman Public Information Officer.

Police said the person that hit the boy stopped, as well as multiple witnesses.

“The driver that hit the student was absolutely distraught and said they never saw the student crossing across the roadway. So, that’s why it’s so important that parents talk to their children about the safety of crossing the roadways,” Jensen said.

Woods lives next to where the accident happened and heard emergency crews rushing to the scene. She said she’s very protective of her child while living next to the busy street.

“We have a glass storm door. The big door stays closed. I’m terrified that they’re going to get out and get to the road. It wouldn’t take much,” Woods said.

She now hopes other parents will be as cautious.

“I can’t imagine getting that phone call, as a mom. So, just keeping him in our thoughts and prayers,” Woods said.

Norman North High School released a statement in regard to the incident:

“We were notified this morning that a Norman North student was struck by a vehicle while walking to school. A site administrator and school counselor are at the hospital with the student’s family. We appreciate emergency responders who quickly arrived on the scene and we are closely monitoring the situation. Our heartfelt thoughts are with the student’s family and friends at this time.”

Norman Police said the student is in critical condition at a local hospital but is expected to survive.