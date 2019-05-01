NWS Storm Prediction Center: At least 15 reports of tornadoes across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Severe thunderstorms spawned numerous tornadoes across Oklahoma, downing trees and utility lines and damaging roofs. No injuries have been reported.

The National Weather Service issued numerous tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings across the region Tuesday afternoon.

The NWS’s Storm Prediction Center is reporting a preliminary count of 15 tornadoes in Oklahoma Tuesday.

In Sulphur, a tornado formed and moved through open fields in the area.

Fortunately, no major damage was reported with the tornado.

