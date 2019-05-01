× OK Dept. of Emergency Management: 2 fatalities, 22 injuries following Tuesday’s storms

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management has confirmed that 2 people are dead and 22 people are injured following storms across the state on Tuesday.

Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reports two fatalities attributed to the storms: one male, 55, from Tulsa and one female, 58, from Bokchito.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 22 injuries have been reported by area hospitals as a result of storms in southeast Oklahoma Tuesday night.

Oklahoma Corporation Commission reports 1,151 outages statewide.

American Red Cross is assisting three families in Nowata displaced by the storms.

May 1 @ 3:20 p.m.

Red Cross volunteers in Northeast Okla. will be at the Nowata Fairgrounds (612 E. Roxy) with supply buckets for those who were affected by the storms until 6:30 p.m. Buckets have various cleaning supplies, gloves and brooms available. (Photo not exact supplies) pic.twitter.com/pS9zDTHgFd — Red Cross Oklahoma (@RedCrossOK) May 1, 2019

Earlier Wednesday, Governor Kevin Stitt declared a State of Emergency for 52 counties across central, southern and eastern parts of the state.

Residents who need assistance with chainsaw or debris removal may contact Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief at (405) 516-4822 or www.okdisasterhelp.org/request-assistance.

Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management continues to ask residents impacted by the April 30 storms to report damages to their property at damage.ok.gov or by calling (405) 496-9329. Reporting damage helps local and state emergency managers better coordinate response and recovery efforts. Residents can report damage to homes, businesses or agriculture through the online survey.