OKCFD: Lightning strikes appears to be cause of fire at SW Oklahoma City home

Posted 8:08 am, May 1, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire officials say it appears a blaze at a southwest Oklahoma City home overnight was caused by a lightning strike.

Firefighters responded to the scene near SW 89th and Penn just after 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found a two-story home with smoke and flames coming from the second story.

The fire was quickly put out, officials say, and everyone inside self-evacuated before crews arrived.

It appears the fire was caused by a lightning strike, causing approximately $25,000 in damages.

There were no reports of any injuries.

