Oklahoma City crews are responding to a house fire.

The fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 18000 block of Barracho Drive.

Crews said heavy smoke and flames were visible from the front of the house and through the roof.

Everyone was reported to be out of the structure.

No other details, including a cause, have been released at this time.