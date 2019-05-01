× Payne County officials investigating after human remains found

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. – Investigators are working to identify a body found in Payne County by morel mushroom hunters.

On April 16, officials say the mushroom hunters found what they thought were human remains in a wooded area south of 19th Avenue, across from the Countryside Mobile Home Park.

They then went to Stillwater police and the Payne County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate due to the incident being in their jurisdiction.

Payne County Undersheriff Kevin Woodward says it is believed the remains belong to a male.

According to the Stillwater News Press, a belt buckle with a unique design was found near the body and investigators think they recognized the belt from photo files.

Officials say they have contacted relatives of that person for DNA samples and are waiting for the results.