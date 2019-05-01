PIKEPASS can now be used on Texas, Kansas turnpikes

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced Wednesday that the PIKEPASS can now be used throughout Kansas and Texas, and vice versa.

PIKEPASS Interoperability allows access to turnpikes and toll roads in Oklahoma, Kansas and now ALL of Texas without managing multiple transponders or toll accounts.

“This has been a long time coming. We are thrilled to now be interoperable with all of Texas and look forward to becoming interoperable with many other states in the future. I’d like to thank our OTA staff and those at other agencies for working diligently to make this happen,” Tim Gatz, Secretary of Transportation and OTA Executive Director said.

Interoperability allows PIKEPASS customers to use their turnpike transponder for travel on other Toll Agencies’ roads. The tolls are billed to the customer’s PIKEPASS account as long as your account maintains a positive balance and interoperability has been selected.

