Police investigating shooting in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Police Department officials are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening on the city’s southeast side.

Just before 6:30 p.m., police got a report of a woman shot from 1700 SE 51st.

They intercepted the woman when she was being taken to the hospital in a truck.

Police couldn’t say what exactly the shooting injuries were but that “she’s in pretty bad shape.”

Officers are interviewing several people on the scene, but have not named a suspect.