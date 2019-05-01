Slime and unicorns: New sweet treats may cause flashbacks to childhood

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re already dreaming about summertime, a couple of new frozen treats might make you have flashbacks to your childhood.

Walmart’s newest ice cream creation, Great Value Unicorn Sparkle, was inspired by love for the mythical creature. The sweet treat consists of a mix of cake flavored ice cream with a magical purple frosting swirl and candy confetti pieces.

The Great Value Unicorn Sparkle is available nationwide.

Nickelodeon kids will definitely remember the iconic green slime, and it has now inspired a frozen treat.

Nickelodeon Slime ice cream cups come in packages of 12 and consist of low fat vanilla ice cream with green frosting swirls. The bars come in packs of 12 and are orange and lemon lime flavored treats.