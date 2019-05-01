× Stephens County Sheriff’s Office searches for person swept away in creek

STEPHENS CO., Okla. – The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person reportedly swept away by a creek.

Around 6:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office was notified of a person swept away in a creek near Hwy 53 and Johnson Corner.

Law enforcement personnel and firefighters are searching the area, along with using specialized equipment, in an attempt to locate the individual.

Officials ask that you remain away from the area due to hampering the search efforts and creating safety hazards.