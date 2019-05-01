× US Marshals search Tulsa for man accused of violently raping six-year-old girl

TULSA, Okla. — The United States Marshals Service is searching in Tulsa for a man accused of violently raping a six-year-old Arkansas girl.

Demarcus George, also known as Marcus, is wanted out of Little Rock, Arkansas but is known to be in the Tulsa area.

Officials told KJRH they believe George will continue to prey on children.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of George is asked to contact the US Marshals Service at 918-581-7738 or at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.